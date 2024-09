IGP orders arrest of rapist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident involving the rape of a girl during a robbery in Nishatabad area of Faisalabad. He has sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

He directed the city police officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure immediate arrest of the accused, and using all resources for the purpose.