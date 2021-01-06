UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Best Arrangements For Training Of 5,000 New Recruits

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:58 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the best arrangements should be made in all training centers of the province for imparting training to 5,000 new recruits from July 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the best arrangements should be made in all training centers of the province for imparting training to 5,000 new recruits from July 1.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting, held at the Central Police Office here Wednesday.

Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh briefed the IGP about the process for recruitment of constables to all districts of the province.

He said the process was being completed as per schedule and training of 5,300 recruits would start from April 1 across the province.

The IGP said that the training of the recruits should be according to professionalism of the force. He said that all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented at all training colleges and schools of the province in view of coronavirus epidemic.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.

