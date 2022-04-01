UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Best Security Arrangements During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:32 PM

IGP orders best security arrangements during Ramazan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the best arrangements should be made for security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places by using all available resources during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the best arrangements should be made for security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places by using all available resources during Ramazan.

He issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province while presiding over a video-link conference at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IGP said that security of Ramazan bazaars should be ensured and special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive mosques and places of worship during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh. He said that supervisory officers should increase patrolling in the morning and night hours of the month of Ramazan and should be seen in the field.

He said that special operation should be carried out in the holy month against hoarding and profiteering with the help of special branch and intelligence agencies and the culprits involved in the illegal act should be punished.

He said that security of public markets, banks and large shopping centers should also be taken into consideration during Ramazan.

The IG ordered to increase the working hours of Dolphin, PERU and Patrol forces in the vicinity of sensitive areas. Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered that the operation against those involved in kite flying, aerial firing and drug smuggling and other culprits should be brought to book. He assigned special tasks to major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala to curb crime.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities Authority and other officers while all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Firing Faisalabad Police Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Peru Market All Best

Recent Stories

Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Dest ..

Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Destroy Forecasts on Global Econom ..

30 seconds ago
 US CG visits northern parts of Sindh to promote ti ..

US CG visits northern parts of Sindh to promote ties

32 seconds ago
 Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Chris ..

Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Christians

33 seconds ago
 Construction of service areas for pilgrims approve ..

Construction of service areas for pilgrims approved

35 seconds ago
 March Inflation in Netherlands Strongest in Almost ..

March Inflation in Netherlands Strongest in Almost 50 Years - Official Figures

36 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.