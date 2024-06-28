Open Menu

IGP Orders Committee To Implement Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Friday ordered the formation of a committee consisting of Deputy IGPs from Telecommunication and Transport (T&T), CIA, Investigation, and others to advance the implementation of the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022

Speaking at a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to review the progress on e-tagging of habitual offenders, IGP Memon emphasized that the committee should perform its duties efficiently and complete the assigned tasks.

IGP Sindh stressed the need to eliminate any loopholes or errors by refining the rules and regulations for the technical support and procurement of equipment related to e-tagging.

He highlighted the importance of implementing the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022, to curb crime and ensure justice, noting its significance for maintaining peace and benefiting society.

Ghulam Nabi Memon expressed satisfaction that the Sindh Police is gradually moving towards modern policing. During the meeting, DIGP T&T provided a detailed briefing on the goals and objectives of the e-tagging project for habitual offenders and its effectiveness.

The meeting was attended by DIGPs of Investigation and Crime, T&T, Headquarters, CIA, Finance and Investigation, along with AIGPs of Operations, Admin, Finance, and the Project Director IT.

