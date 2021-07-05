IGP orders completing investigation into rape case of Kasur woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday directed Additional IG Investigation Punjab Fayyaz Ahmed Dev to complete investigation into the case of rape of a woman in Kasur under his supervision.

He said that all reports of involvement of police personnel in the incident were against the facts while 155-C action had been taken against T/ASI Rizwan for delay in registration of case.

He added that delay in registration of FIR was not tolerable because it was tantamount to helping the aggressor. He issued these instructions on the report of the Kasur rape case.

Additional IG Operations briefed IG Punjab that the case had been registered on the statement of the victim. He said that four accused involved in the incident had been arrested while police teams were working to nab the rest.