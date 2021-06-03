UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Computerization Of Punjab Police Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

IGP orders computerization of Punjab Police properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the Punjab Police properties in all districts of the province should be computerised and its record must be maintained at the Central Police Office.

Chairing a meeting at CPO here on Thursday, he said that certified ownership documents of all police lands should be available with the Development Branch as well as the Punjab Police digital archives.

He directed the DIG Information Technology (IT) and the AIG Development to provide complete details of all police stations, police lines, service centers, offices and lands, owned by the police and other departments, used by the police in the province.

He said that complete measurement of plots and documents of police stations, police lines, offices or departments located on their lands should be available in the software.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and AIG Development Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and other officers.

