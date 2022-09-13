UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Controlling Crimes In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

IGP orders controlling crimes in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed the regional police officer (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) on Tuesday to control crimes by taking solid measures in all districts of the province.

Presiding over a video-link conference, held at the Central Police Office, he ordered for speeding up crackdown to prevent street crimes in all major cities including Lahore, stressing that organised groups involved in motorcycle and car theft, dacoity and robbery should be brought to book immediately.

He said that the field officers should regularly review cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom, robbery and other serious crimes including rape and bring the criminals to book.

He ordered for providing foolproof security to mourning processions and majalis on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) across the province.

The IGP also praised the Lahore police for arresting the main suspect involved in the rape-cum-murder of a minor girl Maria in Lahore.

The Additional IGP South Punjab gave a briefing about the situation of kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and other districts.

The IGP Punjab ordered for beefing up intelligence-based operations for clearing south Punjab, especially Katcha area from criminals.

