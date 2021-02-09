IGP orders crackdown against drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine sellers and those involved in immoral activities.

He directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to monitor overall performance of police officials in this regard and curb anti-social activities with massive action against the outlaws.

The IGP said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and directed for launching crackdown against drug pushers and register cases against those involved in such heinous crime.

The IGP said that no influence can be tolerated in massive crackdown against criminals as action would speak louder and no discrimination to be made.

Meanwhile, IGP was told that special teams of Islamabad police nabbed 75 drug pushers during the last two weeks and registered 73 cases against them.

A total of 25.117 kilogram hashish, 6.200 kilogram heroin, 229 gram ice, 300 gram opium, 316 wine bottles and cache of liquor were recovered from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He said that a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements and also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.