UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Orders Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

IGP orders crackdown against drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to launch massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine sellers and those involved in immoral activities.

He directed DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar to monitor overall performance of police officials in this regard and curb anti-social activities with massive action against the outlaws.

The IGP said that strict action should be taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and directed for launching crackdown against drug pushers and register cases against those involved in such heinous crime.

The IGP said that no influence can be tolerated in massive crackdown against criminals as action would speak louder and no discrimination to be made.

Meanwhile, IGP was told that special teams of Islamabad police nabbed 75 drug pushers during the last two weeks and registered 73 cases against them.

A total of 25.117 kilogram hashish, 6.200 kilogram heroin, 229 gram ice, 300 gram opium, 316 wine bottles and cache of liquor were recovered from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He said that a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements and also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Criminals All From

Recent Stories

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

11 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

11 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

27 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

35 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

56 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.