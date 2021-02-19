UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Crackdown Against Occupation Groups In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai on Friday took notice of activities of occupation groups and directed concerned official to take stern action against them in order to curb such illegal activities in Quetta City

The IGP also ordered immediate arrest of Sohbat Khan's killers to bring them to justice saying no one is above the law.

He issued these directives while holding a meeting with the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta today. The IGP also ordered to launch instant crackdown against the occupation groups.

It was decided in the meeting that no person or group could now occupy or build any land unless the Tehsildar or the bailiff of the court comes on the spot and identifies the land concerned.

Anyone who attempts to occupy or build on any land without this identification and delimitation will be prosecuted immediately and sent to jail, IGP said that therefore, all the general and special are advised not to buy any land without fulfilling all the legal requirements and without verification while those land would be purchased which are legal documents with all the requirements and then transfer it in your name.

He said if a person or group wants to occupy or build a land without fulfilling these requirements, they would be prosecuted and sent to jail after arresting.

The IGP also warned that if any police officer is found involved in occupation of land than strict legal and departmental action would be initiated against him.

