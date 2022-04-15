UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Crackdown On Gangsters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 03:53 PM

IGP orders crackdown on gangsters

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus Friday directed the field police officers to intensify operations against the fugitives and anti-social elements to break networks of the nefarious gangs of criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus Friday directed the field police officers to intensify operations against the fugitives and anti-social elements to break networks of the nefarious gangs of criminals.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) here to review crime situation of past three months, he directed the officers to show zero tolerance towards criminals by focusing on their hotspots identified by the police stations.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, all AIGs, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs participated in the meeting.

The capital police chief praised the policemen for maintaining law and order during the last few weeks in political gatherings, rallies and especially in the National Assembly session.

Expressing displeasure over the performance of CIA and ACLC, the IGP instructed them to further improve their performance and take steps to prevent car theft cases in the Federal capital.

Ahsan Younus asked the DIG Operations to provide extra personnel and vehicles to police stations with deployment of Eagal and Falcon Squad to improve the performance.

He said there was no place in the force for corruption and abuse of power and full action should be taken against such elements so that the process of self-accountability could be made more effective.

"Delay in registration of FIR will not be tolerated, if any complaint is lodged in this regard, strict departmental action will be taken against the SHO concerned," he warned.

All SHOs should expedite crack down on gamblers, brothels and aerial firing in their respective areas.

Special emphasis should be made to expedite the process of bringing the accused persons involved in these crimes to justice.

Crackdown for arrest of thugs and drug dealers should be made more effective under the supervision of senior officers.

In addition, the operation should be intensified towards illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the city.

The IGP further said the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Islamabad police. Therefore, close monitoring of the police stations, their performance and investigation matters must be ensured so that every case registered is digitally monitored and the progress and stages of investigation are also monitored in accordance with the prescribed SOPs.

He said Geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should also be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Corruption Islamabad National Assembly Police Technology Law And Order CIA Vehicles Car Progress Criminals FIR All Top ACLC

Recent Stories

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

1 minute ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in ..

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in London

18 minutes ago
 Premier League club Burnley sack manager Dyche

Premier League club Burnley sack manager Dyche

8 seconds ago
 ITP starts crackdown against wrong parking

ITP starts crackdown against wrong parking

10 seconds ago
 LSM growth increase 4.6% during 8 months, 8.4% in ..

LSM growth increase 4.6% during 8 months, 8.4% in February 2022

11 seconds ago
 Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.