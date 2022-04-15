IGP orders crackdown on gangsters

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus Friday directed the field police officers to intensify operations against the fugitives and anti-social elements to break networks of the nefarious gangs of criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus Friday directed the field police officers to intensify operations against the fugitives and anti-social elements to break networks of the nefarious gangs of criminals.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) here to review crime situation of past three months, he directed the officers to show zero tolerance towards criminals by focusing on their hotspots identified by the police stations.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, all AIGs, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs participated in the meeting.

The capital police chief praised the policemen for maintaining law and order during the last few weeks in political gatherings, rallies and especially in the National Assembly session.

Expressing displeasure over the performance of CIA and ACLC, the IGP instructed them to further improve their performance and take steps to prevent car theft cases in the Federal capital.

Ahsan Younus asked the DIG Operations to provide extra personnel and vehicles to police stations with deployment of Eagal and Falcon Squad to improve the performance.

He said there was no place in the force for corruption and abuse of power and full action should be taken against such elements so that the process of self-accountability could be made more effective.

"Delay in registration of FIR will not be tolerated, if any complaint is lodged in this regard, strict departmental action will be taken against the SHO concerned," he warned.

All SHOs should expedite crack down on gamblers, brothels and aerial firing in their respective areas.

Special emphasis should be made to expedite the process of bringing the accused persons involved in these crimes to justice.

Crackdown for arrest of thugs and drug dealers should be made more effective under the supervision of senior officers.

In addition, the operation should be intensified towards illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the city.

The IGP further said the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Islamabad police. Therefore, close monitoring of the police stations, their performance and investigation matters must be ensured so that every case registered is digitally monitored and the progress and stages of investigation are also monitored in accordance with the prescribed SOPs.

He said Geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should also be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape.