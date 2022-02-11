UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Crackdown On Kite-flyers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

IGP orders crackdown on kite-flyers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday issued orders for launching a crackdown on kite-flyers across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday issued orders for launching a crackdown on kite-flyers across the province.

He said that special operations should be carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad to bring the law breakers to the book.

Rao Sardar said that special teams should be formed for operations against kite flying across the province and announcements should be made in mosques to warn the kite-flyers. He said that detailed reports of police operations should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

A spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, 53 cases were registered against kite-flyers in Rawalpindi and 59 persons were arrested. As many as 7,699 kites and 71 kite rolls were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said that 224 cases had been registered over the use of metallic strings and kite-flying in Lahore since January this year, while 227 persons were arrested and hundreds of kites and metallic strings were seized.

The spokesperson said that parents should keep their children away from dangerous sports and report to 15 against outlaws.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Sports Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala January From

Recent Stories

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detai ..

Two foreign journalists on assignment for UN detained in Kabul

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to US, NATO on Security Guarante ..

Russia to Respond to US, NATO on Security Guarantees Soon - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed as speeding trailer ran over him

Youth killed as speeding trailer ran over him

2 minutes ago
 Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covi ..

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 139 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 139 points to close at 46,079 points 11 Feb 2022

5 minutes ago
 Guidelines issued for grafting of seedless citrus ..

Guidelines issued for grafting of seedless citrus variety AARI-2016

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>