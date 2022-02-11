IGP orders crackdown on kite-flyers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday issued orders for launching a crackdown on kite-flyers across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday issued orders for launching a crackdown on kite-flyers across the province.

He said that special operations should be carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad to bring the law breakers to the book.

Rao Sardar said that special teams should be formed for operations against kite flying across the province and announcements should be made in mosques to warn the kite-flyers. He said that detailed reports of police operations should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

A spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, 53 cases were registered against kite-flyers in Rawalpindi and 59 persons were arrested. As many as 7,699 kites and 71 kite rolls were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said that 224 cases had been registered over the use of metallic strings and kite-flying in Lahore since January this year, while 227 persons were arrested and hundreds of kites and metallic strings were seized.

The spokesperson said that parents should keep their children away from dangerous sports and report to 15 against outlaws.