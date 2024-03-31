IGP Orders Crackdown On Power Thieves, Strict Security For Chinese Nationals
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed to intensify crackdown on electricity thieves.
He issued these instructions on Sunday while presiding over a video-link meeting at the Central Police Office here while talking to the officers.
The IGP Punjab said that FIRs of electricity theft should be registered immediately in all districts of the province, arrest of the accused and timely execution of challans should be ensured. He said that Punjab Police's performance against electricity thieves is clearly better than other provinces. Punjab Police registered 83 thousand 645 cases against electricity thieves during six months.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the security of the Chinese residents has been tightened as well as the traffic routes have been secured.
He directed to increase checking at inter-provincial police check posts to prevent terrorism and smuggling.
In the meeting, tasks given by chief minister Punjab, such as crime control, kacha area operation, and implementation of other tasks were reviewed. IG Punjab also reviewed the ongoing measures to prevent kite flying, drug selling, motorcycle theft, crimes related to women and children. IG Punjab issued orders to speed up measures to improve traffic flow on the highways. He said that zero tolerance should be adopted against aerial firing, display of weapons, vehicles with dark glasses. In the meeting, the security arrangements on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) were also reviewed.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Special Branch Faisal Ali Raja, DIG Investigation Azhar Akram, DIG CTD Usman Akram, SSP SPU Usman Bajwa, SSP Operations Lahore, AIG Operations Punjab were present in the meeting while all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs participated through video link.
