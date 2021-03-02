IGP orders 'departmental proceeding' against IOs showing poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman here on Tuesday ordered to initiate 'departmental proceeding' against the Investigating Officers (IOs) showing poor performance in different cases pending since long

The IGP gave these directives to ensure provision of speedy justice to litigants, improve investigation standards so that the cases could be disposed of within any delay across the district.

Accordingly, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Atta-ur-Rehman met with the investigating officers and plaintiffs in the rural zone police station of Koral.

He also examined as many as 20 cases pending in various police stations of rural zone and sough feedback of litigants about behavior of IOs, besides got update from investigating officers on different ongoing cases.

After review the performance, show cause notices were served to three investigating officers for showing slackness in performing duties.

The SSP directed zonal SPs and SDPOs to complete fact-based investigation and ensure arrest of the accused involved in various cases.

Atta-ur-Rehman said he himself had supervised the investigation of important cases, held meetings with applicants and would remove all the hurdles in investigation of cases.

The SSP said as per the instructions of IG Islamabad, the process had been started to examine pending cases, investigation quality and arrest the accused convicted in murder cases. "No compromise will be made in that regard" he added.

He said that strict departmental proceeding would be initiated against under-performing officers. "Doors of my office are always open to solve the problems of citizens," he added.

The litigants thanked the SSP for making special efforts to resolve their problems.