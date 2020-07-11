UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Detailed Report On Incident Of Firing On Cop

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:09 PM

IGP orders detailed report on incident of firing on cop

Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Saturday directed SSP Korangi to submit a detailed report about the incident of firing on policeman in Korangi area of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Saturday directed SSP Korangi to submit a detailed report about the incident of firing on policeman in Korangi area of the city.

Sindh Police chief said that no stone should be left unturned in the treatment of the injured cop and in this regard proper contact with his family should be ensured, according to spokesman to police.

The IGP further said that all possible steps should be taken to ensure immediate arrest of the accused involved in the firing on the policeman while liaising with other security agencies.

Earlier, Head Constable Asghar s/o Muhammad Ahmad was shot injured by unidentified armed motorcyclists in Korangi No. 5 near Bappan Park, informed the police.

The injured cop was taken to JPMC for medical treatment. He was posted at the Zaman Town Police Station.

