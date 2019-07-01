UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Elaborate Security Measures In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:47 PM

IGP orders elaborate security measures in Islamabad

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all police officials to ensure fool proof security arrangements in the capital and ensure combing as well as search operation in their respective areas

In his special directions to police officials on Monday, the police spokesman said the IGP had asked for effective patrolling, snap checking and strict checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

In his special directions to police officials on Monday, the police spokesman said the IGP had asked for effective patrolling, snap checking and strict checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

He directed that relevant DSPs should themselves monitor the search operation and not to make inconvenience for innocent people.

He also directed to take further effective steps to control crime in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of people.

Issuing special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs in connection with overall security, he said no sluggish attitude towards toward effective security would be tolerated.

The IGP further asked for objective patrolling measures in the city and to assign duties to policemen after holding meetings.

