IGP Orders Elimination Of Agent Mafia At Driving Licence Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:31 PM

IGP orders elimination of agent mafia at driving licence offices

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that elimination of agent mafia from driving licence issuing centres in all districts should be expedited.

He was presiding over a meeting on improving traffic management at the Central Police Office here. He ordered for making process of driving licence more convenient with the help of modern technology. He assigned special targets to newly appointed DIG Traffic Punjab for prevention of traffic accidents.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that strict action should be taken against the public and private transport especially buses and wagons for over-speeding. The ongoing campaign against vehicles endangering lives of citizens by over-loading, especially tractor-trolleys of sugarcane straw, should be intensified.

The IGP Punjab said that special traffic plan should be formulated in major cities on the eve of Christmas and New Year so that Christian citizens could celebrate their event without any hassle. He directed CTO Lahore to launch a special campaign by coordinating with relevant agencies of district administration to maintain traffic flow in the city.

He said that encroachments on roads, illegal parking outside wedding halls, shopping malls and educational institutions should not be allowed.

The IGP said that Punjab Highways Patrol and Traffic Police should play an active role in maintaining the flow of traffic and preventing accidents by urging citizens to abide by the traffic rules.

Rao Sardar Ali said that additional wardens should be deployed for ensuring smooth flow of traffic during offices closing time, and a comprehensive strategy should be made to address the parking issue in Lahore.

The DIG Traffic briefed IGP about the measures taken by the traffic management. Instructing the officers, the IGP Punjab said that a special drive should be launched for issuing learners/ driving licences in other cities on the pattern of Lahore Traffic Police. He also stressed speeding up awareness campaign in collaboration with educational institutions, markets and civil society regarding traffic rules. He said that Traffic wardens were the real face of Punjab Police; therefore, they should be courteous and diligent while dealing with citizens on roads.

