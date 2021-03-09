UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Orders Expediting Process For Summaries' Approval

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

IGP orders expediting process for summaries' approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday ordered for expediting process for approval of the summaries, sent to other government departments by the Police Department to improve professional matters, acquire modern resources, expand the scope of posts and recruit capable persons.

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) here, he said that after approval of the summaries, the problems being faced in police cooperation could be eliminated and the process of service delivery and eradication of crime could be expedited.

The IGP directed the heads of all units to review their affairs and remove the objections raised by the departments as soon as possible and send them back for approval.

He said that Additional IG Establishment and DIG Legal should keep close coordination with the law minister and other offices concerned to get a summary approved regarding setting up of the district reconciliation committees and the Police Complaints Authority.

The IGP directed Additional IG Logistics to coordinate with the departments concerned for early approval of the summary sent for purchase of APCs and 4g locators while the DIG Traffic Motor should ensure close follow-up for approval of summary of an amendment to the Transport Bill 2020.

Inam Ghani, while reviewing progress on the summary sent for expansion of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) posts and procurement of new transport vehicles, said that deployment of research officers in special branch should also be followed up by Additional IG Special Branch.

The summaries sent to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for improvement in the pay package of psychologists, criminologists and other employees should also be approved at the earliest, he added.

During the meeting, the heads of Establishment, Welfare and Finance, Special Branch, Punjab Highway Patrol, Special Protection Unit, Logistics and Procurement and other departments briefed the IGP on their summaries.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Safe Cities Authority Rao Sardar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh and other senior officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law Minister Vehicles Traffic Progress Philippine Peso 4G 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

18 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

22 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

28 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

29 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.