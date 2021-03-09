IGP orders expediting process for summaries' approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday ordered for expediting process for approval of the summaries, sent to other government departments by the Police Department to improve professional matters, acquire modern resources, expand the scope of posts and recruit capable persons.

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) here, he said that after approval of the summaries, the problems being faced in police cooperation could be eliminated and the process of service delivery and eradication of crime could be expedited.

The IGP directed the heads of all units to review their affairs and remove the objections raised by the departments as soon as possible and send them back for approval.

He said that Additional IG Establishment and DIG Legal should keep close coordination with the law minister and other offices concerned to get a summary approved regarding setting up of the district reconciliation committees and the Police Complaints Authority.

The IGP directed Additional IG Logistics to coordinate with the departments concerned for early approval of the summary sent for purchase of APCs and 4g locators while the DIG Traffic Motor should ensure close follow-up for approval of summary of an amendment to the Transport Bill 2020.

Inam Ghani, while reviewing progress on the summary sent for expansion of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) posts and procurement of new transport vehicles, said that deployment of research officers in special branch should also be followed up by Additional IG Special Branch.

The summaries sent to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for improvement in the pay package of psychologists, criminologists and other employees should also be approved at the earliest, he added.

During the meeting, the heads of Establishment, Welfare and Finance, Special Branch, Punjab Highway Patrol, Special Protection Unit, Logistics and Procurement and other departments briefed the IGP on their summaries.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Safe Cities Authority Rao Sardar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh and other senior officers were also present.