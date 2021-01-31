IGP orders filling vacancies through promotions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the process of departmental promotions should be completed as soon as possible in all districts and field formations according to merit and seniority so that professional duties may be fulfilled effectively .

He issued these instructions in a wireless message to all command officers including RPOs, unit heads, CPOs, DPOs of the province on Sunday.

At the same time, departmental promotions should be given to the dutiful and capable officers and personnel. The IG Punjab said that steps should be taken on priority basis to fill all the vacancies from constable to SP rank through promotions within the next 15 days and new appointments would be made after departmental promotions by holding promotion board meetings in all districts and field formation.

He further said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16 stating the details of filling up of vacancies in the respective district or field unit after promotion of officers and personnel.