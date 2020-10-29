IGP orders foolproof security arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that comprehensive security arrangements should be made in all districts of the province on the occasion of Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that comprehensive security arrangements should be made in all districts of the province on the occasion of Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations.

He said foolproof security should be provided to sensitive processions and Miladun-Nabi ceremonies.

He was addressing the regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs) through video-link conference. Instructing the officers during the conference held at Central Police Officer here on Thursday, the IGP said that RPOs and DPOs should themselves go into field to supervise the security arrangements and traffic management of Miladun-Nabi. Three-layered security should be provided while the officers and personnel on duty should consider the face-mask as part of the uniform to prevent corona.

He said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates must be used for security of processions in sensitive districts and search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in the vicinity of important mosques, shrines and religious place should be sped up.

He further said that while making security arrangements for Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), effective suggestions of procession organizers, local scholars and civil society should also be taken into consideration and legal action against the perpetrators of fireworks and firing into the air should not be delayed at all.

He said that checking of all vehicles passing through intra-provincial check-posts should be made stringent and footage of all vehicles should be archived so that it might be used in the need of hour.

During the conference, Additional IG South Punjab Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, CCPO Lahore and all RPOs briefed the IG Punjab about the security arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations in their districts.

Giving a briefing during the conference, IG Punjab was informed that on the occasion of Eid Miladun-Nabi, about 1100 gatherings and 2,317 processions would be taken out across the province and for their security around 60,000 officers/ officials and national volunteers would perform security duties.

as many as 187 walk-through gates, 8,344 metal detectors, 2,654 CCTV cameras would also be used for security of the rallies and processions held at the venues.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that the officers on security duty on Eid Miladun-Nabi should be effectively briefed about the sensitivity of their duties so that they can perform their duties more diligently, dutifully and with high alertness.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and Additional IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai and other officers were also present.