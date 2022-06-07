IGP orders foolproof security arrangements for WI team visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed that foolproof security be ensured during the tour of West Indies to Pakistan.

The IGP directed that VVIP security would be provided to the visiting team and match officials while security and convenience of players and match officials as well as cricket fans must be taken into consideration.

While giving special task to City Police Officer Multan and Chief Traffic Officer, the IGP directed that an effective traffic management plan be formulated for the convenience of citizens and smooth flow of traffic. He said that senior officers should regularly go out in the field and monitor the security and traffic arrangements and brief the on-duty personnel about the sensitivity of duty so that they may perform their duties more diligently.

Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Multan and CPO Multan while briefing the IG Punjab on security arrangements said that for the three-match cricket series, more than 7000 police personnel would be on duty 24 hours a day.

During the movement of cricket teams, 1100 traffic police wardens including lady traffic wardens would be on duty during the matches while three monitoring rooms and 350 CCTV cameras would be used for direct monitoring.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the number and duration of patrolling teams in the vicinity of players' hotels, stadiums and routes be further increased. Accelerate search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations while checking and monitoring of entrances and exits of Multan city.

The IG Punjab said that for the security and convenience of women citizens, lady policepersonnel should be deployed so that they do not have to face any problem.