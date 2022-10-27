IGP orders foolproof security at long march routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that foolproof security arrangements will be made for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in all districts of the province.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting, held here to review security arrangements for the long march. He directed the police in all districts that maximum security should be provided to people participating in the long march, especially in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Rawalpindi, and law and order situation should be maintained at all costs.

The IGP directed the Lahore and Rawalpindi police to formulate a comprehensive plan to ensure security and traffic flow, adding that implementation of alternative traffic plan should be ensured for convenience of ambulances, buses of educational institutions and passengers. He said that additional personnel should be deployed on the roads adjacent to the long march route, especially the GT Road.

He emphasised special arrangements on the entrance and exit points of Motorway and inter-provincial connecting roads. He said that the law and order situation must be ensured during the long march at any cost, while security of the long march should be monitored moment by moment from the control room, established in the Central Police Office.

The IGP directed the police teams to speed up search-and-combing operations in the districts of the march route and the march routes should also be monitored with CCTV cameras.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Punjab gave a briefing about the arrangements made regarding the long march security. The IGP directed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) of the province to personally monitor the security arrangements regarding the long march.

Additional IGP Operations, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD and DIG Operations Punjab were present in the meeting.