IGP orders foolproof security during Muharram

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar ordered on Friday that foolproof security arrangements should be made during holy month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar ordered on Friday that foolproof security arrangements should be made during holy month of Muharram.

While presiding over the RPOs conference at the Central Police Office, he said that security of majalis and mourning processions of Ashura Muharram was the first priority and indiscriminate action would be taken against those who would spread hatred and sectarianism, he added. The IGP issued instructions to the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) in the province.

Faisal Shahkar ordered for ensuring four-layered security for sensitive and A-category mourning processions and majalis across province. The IGP ordered strict action against violators of the Loud Speaker Act and broadcasters and promoters of malicious content.

He stressed field officers to ensure active role of peace committees in collaboration with the district administration.

Shahkar ordered to carve out special security arrangements for imambargahs, Ashura processions and majalis in all sensitive cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala.

He said that cameras should be installed on the main procession routes of 9th and 10th Muharram, and drone cameras should also be arranged for monitoring. The IGP Punjab said that special attention should be paid to monitoring by Safe City cameras in Lahore. He said that lady constables should be assisted by lady volunteers for security and checking of woman majalis and processions.

The IGP was briefed that 9,292 processions and 37,223 majalis would be held in all districts of the province during Muharram, according to which 176,477 officers, personnel and volunteers for security of mourning processions, whereas 194,086 officers, personnel and police volunteers would perform security duties.