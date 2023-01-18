IGP orders for appointment of female SHO in one police station in every district

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Wednesday ordered the appointment of a female SHO in at least one police station in every district of the province within the next five days

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a high-level meeting here at Safe City Authorities, Head Office Qurban Lines.

In the meeting, the future agenda of the Women Police Conference and the professional issues of women police employees were discussed.

The IG Punjab directed Additional IG Training to ensure the appointment of women SHOs in all districts of the province and submit a report in due time. He said the appointment of women officials at women help desks established in all districts should be ensured in every way so that women police officers could help women citizens who were victims of crimes and social problems by playing their role actively and provide them with all possible relief and assistance.

The IG Punjab directed the CCPO Lahore to utilize all available resources to provide better environment and facilities in Ladies Police Hostel in Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines.

He directed that women police personnel in all districts of the province be undertaken short refresher courses regularly to increase their efficiency. He said that encouragement of women police officials who performed diligently was the need of hour.

In this regard, "I visit, women employees with good performance should be nominated for appreciation certificates and awards in the meeting, the decisions and suggestions made in the first women police conference held at Al Hamra Hall in collaboration with Punjab Police, USIP and Punjab Council for Human Rights were discussed", he added.

USIP Country Director, Imran Khan, Amna Kayani, Punjab Council for Human Rights Executive Director Shafiq Chaudhry, and women police officers also presented their suggestions.

The IG Punjab directed that concrete steps be taken to resolve the problems of women police employees across the province in the light of suggestions of the Women Police Conference.

He said that women employees were an important part of Punjab Police and more steps would be taken to provide better working environment and facilities. It was also decided in the meeting that separate washrooms for women should be arranged as soon as possible.

Daycare centers should be arranged on priority basis for the convenience of women employees.

Additional IG Training, DIG Welfare, AIG Admin and Security, Punjab Council for HumanRights Executive Director Shafiq Chaudhry and other officers were also present in themeeting.