IGP orders for foolproof security during Muharram

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday said that for security of sensitive imambargahs, processions and majalis, control rooms would be established at tehsil level, which would also be linked with the central control room at DPO office under an integrated system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday said that for security of sensitive imambargahs, processions and majalis, control rooms would be established at tehsil level, which would also be linked with the central control room at DPO office under an integrated system.

He ordered for ensuring close coordination and information sharing with other law-enforcement agencies for security arrangements during Muharram. He ordered for conducting flag marchs in all districts under the supervision of senior officers including all field formations, police, Dolphin and traffic to promote a sense of security among citizens and a thorough screening and scanning of all routes should be ensured before the starting of Muharam processions and majalis, he added.

The IGP ordered for ensuring strict implementation of the Loudspeaker Act and also a strict action without any delay against distributors of hate material.

He expressed these views while addressing CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs during a video link conference, held here at Central Police Office.

He said that walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras should be installed on the route of procession, while snipers on the rooftops of buildings situation along the route should also be deputed along with commandos for monitoring and thwarting any threat.

Arif Nawaz Khan said that a police station was the Primary operational unit of police and there was an utmost need to improve the working system.

"I am giving one month deadline to all RPOs and DPOs to improve the police stations and CCPO Lahore, all RPOs CPOs and DPOs should also visit at least one police station on weekly basis," he added.

He directed officers not to give any important assignment to the officials with a negative record, adding that anyone violating the SOPs would be held accountable. He said that only the officials who have passed accountancy course should be deputed as accountants and there should be refresher courses and workshops for capacity building of the accountants working in police offices, he added.

He also ordered for holding an audit of the funds issued for the beautification of police stations and police offices.

Additional IGP Operations Punjab Inaam Ghani, Add: IGP D&I Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Commandant P.C Addl IGP Kunwar Shahrukh, Addl IGP Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, Addl IGP Investigation Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, Addl IGP Special Branch Punjab Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG R&D Abdul Qadir Qayyum, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Establishment-I Raja Riffat Mukhtar and other senior police officers were also present.