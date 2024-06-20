IGP Orders Formation Of Committee For Police Health Insurance
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM
) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered the formation of a committee to address the provision of health facilities for Sindh Police personnel through health insurance at private hospitals
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered the formation of a committee to address the provision of health facilities for Sindh Police personnel through health insurance at private hospitals.
IGP Sindh issued these instructions during a meeting about police health insurance held at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Thursday.
According to IGP Sindh, the committee will create a detailed report on the health insurance facility. The committee will include DIGPs of Finance, Establishment, Divisional DIGPs, and AIGPs Admin and Welfare.
The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Welfare, DIGPs Establishment, Admin Karachi, and AIGPs Finance and Welfare Sindh.
Earlier in the meeting, DIGP Establishment provided a comprehensive briefing on the features, benefits, and medical facilities offered by the Police Health Insurance Policy.
Recent Stories
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city
World Refugees Day observed
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest2 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible2 minutes ago
-
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.2 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam2 minutes ago
-
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water project2 minutes ago
-
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha2 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city2 minutes ago
-
World Refugees Day observed2 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilities2 minutes ago
-
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-2555 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes55 minutes ago