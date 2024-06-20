Open Menu

IGP Orders Formation Of Committee For Police Health Insurance

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered the formation of a committee to address the provision of health facilities for Sindh Police personnel through health insurance at private hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has ordered the formation of a committee to address the provision of health facilities for Sindh Police personnel through health insurance at private hospitals.

IGP Sindh issued these instructions during a meeting about police health insurance held at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Thursday.

According to IGP Sindh, the committee will create a detailed report on the health insurance facility. The committee will include DIGPs of Finance, Establishment, Divisional DIGPs, and AIGPs Admin and Welfare.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Welfare, DIGPs Establishment, Admin Karachi, and AIGPs Finance and Welfare Sindh.

Earlier in the meeting, DIGP Establishment provided a comprehensive briefing on the features, benefits, and medical facilities offered by the Police Health Insurance Policy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police

Recent Stories

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

4 minutes ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

2 minutes ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

2 minutes ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

2 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

2 minutes ago
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

2 minutes ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different are ..

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

2 minutes ago
 World Refugees Day observed

World Refugees Day observed

2 minutes ago
 Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma C ..

Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan