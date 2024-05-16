IGP orders further improving quality of investigation

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the ongoing campaigns of drug-free Punjab, crimes related to women and children should be accelerated with effective supervision; justice should be provided to citizens without delay by giving real punishment to dangerous criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the ongoing campaigns of drug-free Punjab, crimes related to women and children should be accelerated with effective supervision; justice should be provided to citizens without delay by giving real punishment to dangerous criminals.

While presiding over a video-link meeting at the Central Police Office, he ordered to improve the quality of investigation to bring the criminals to justice. He stressed that forensic sciences, artificial intelligence and professional skills should be fully utilised to solve blind murder cases.

The IGP said that the follow-up of the criminals of robbery murder, blind murder, kidnapping for ransom, rape should be carried out more diligently to ensure arrest of culprits. He said that there was zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of authority, strict action is being taken against those responsible. Dr. Usman Anwar said that RPOs, DPOs should monitor the citizens' complaints and grievances on the 1787 Complaint Management System.

IG Punjab said that investigation cases should be challaned without delay, coordination with the prosecutors should be improved to consolidate the cases.

A meeting of Faisalabad and Sargodha regions was also held at the Central Police Office, under the chairmanship of IGP Punjab. RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, RPO Faisalabad Dr. Mohammad Abid Khan, CPOs, DPOs participated through video-link.

The IGP reviewed overall performance of both regions in terms of law and order, crime control. RPOs Faisalabad and Sargodha briefed about the performance of their respective regions. He gave task the officers of both regions to further improve performance in terms of crime control and public service delivery. Senior officers including Additional IG Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Monitoring Azhar Akram, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, AIG Monitoring Tariq Mehboob were present in the meeting.