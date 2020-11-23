UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Implementation Of Uniform SOPs By On-duty Cops

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

IGP orders implementation of uniform SOPs by on-duty cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday directed all officers and personnel of the executive staff in central police office, field formations and sections to wear uniforms while performing duty.

He said that the strict compliance of uniform was an important part of the discipline force and it was the responsibility of all command officers to ensure compliance with it so that all unit chiefs, RPOs ,CPOs and DPOs should ensure implementation of uniform SOP by their subordinate staff at any cost.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters sent a letter to Additional IGs including CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and other concerned officers in which it has been directed that only officers and personnel posted in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Investigation Punjab and Safe City Authority were exempted from wearing uniforms while executive staff working in all other units, offices and departments should wear uniforms.

More Stories From Pakistan

