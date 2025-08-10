IGP Orders Inquiry Into Death Of Worker In Hafizabad
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the death of worker Waseem Riaz in Hafizabad, allegedly due to torture by influential individuals.
The IGP has sought a detailed report from RPO Gujranwala and directed DPO Hafizabad to conduct a transparent inquiry.
He ordered that if torture is proven, those responsible must be arrested without delay.
DPO Hafizabad has tasked DSP Sadar with leading the investigation and submitting a report within 24 hours.
