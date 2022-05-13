UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Intensifying Operations Against Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that in order to maintain law and order across province, operations against criminals should be intensified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that in order to maintain law and order across province, operations against criminals should be intensified.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on law and order situation in the province at Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IGP said that the security of sensitive installations, places of worship, educational institutions and foreign nationals be re-examined and intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements should be continued on a daily basis.

He said that in view of the recent incidents, security should be heightened across the province and monitoring of proscribed organisations should be made more effective.

The IGP said that facilitators of banned organisations, including terrorists and extremists, should be brought to book and strict implementation of all laws enacted in the National Action Plan must be ensured. He said that the process of checking and monitoring at inter-district and inter-provincial check-posts should be expedited and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch teams should speed up intelligence-based and combing operations.

Additional IGP CTD gave a briefing on the operations being carried out against extremist elements.

