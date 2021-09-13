IGP orders making police stations real relief centers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that it was need of the hour to make the police stations real relief centre.

He was presiding over the first departmental meeting for bringing about improvement in the affairs of police stations and prevention of crimes against children at the Central Police Office here.

The IGP said the role of supervisory officers was crucial in that regard, and they should pay special attention to inspections and close monitoring while going out in the field.

The IGP said that SP Dolphin should ensure that Dolphin and Peru only act as the first responding force, and they should not be allowed to set up pickets on roads, while officers below the rank of sub-inspector should not be deputed at pickets anywhere, he ordered.

He said that prevention of incidents of abuse of women and children was one of top priorities of the Punjab Police; therefore, the CPOs and DPOs should form special awareness teams of police officers and personnel to prevent incidents of sexual violence and harassment.

Rao Sardar Khan said that arrangements should be made within the next week to start the programme for creating awareness and supporting children in their educational institutions.

The IGP said that the emergency calls received on the IGP Complaint helpline 1787 should be immediately transferred to the circle officer concerned, who should talk to the citizen and ensure immediate action and provide relief to him.

The IGP said that delays in resolving complaints received at the IGP Office would not be tolerated and the AIG Complaints should make the monitoring process more robust and effective.

He said that special attention should be paid to CCTV monitoring in front desks, lock-ups and SHOs rooms and departmental action should be taken against any violation of the SOPs by the police officers and personnel during the monitoring.

He directed DIG IT Waqas Nazir that the scope of service centres should be expanded further with the establishment of service centres after every 50-km across the province.