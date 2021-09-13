UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Making Police Stations Real Relief Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

IGP orders making police stations real relief centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that it was need of the hour to make the police stations real relief centre.

He was presiding over the first departmental meeting for bringing about improvement in the affairs of police stations and prevention of crimes against children at the Central Police Office here.

The IGP said the role of supervisory officers was crucial in that regard, and they should pay special attention to inspections and close monitoring while going out in the field.

The IGP said that SP Dolphin should ensure that Dolphin and Peru only act as the first responding force, and they should not be allowed to set up pickets on roads, while officers below the rank of sub-inspector should not be deputed at pickets anywhere, he ordered.

He said that prevention of incidents of abuse of women and children was one of top priorities of the Punjab Police; therefore, the CPOs and DPOs should form special awareness teams of police officers and personnel to prevent incidents of sexual violence and harassment.

Rao Sardar Khan said that arrangements should be made within the next week to start the programme for creating awareness and supporting children in their educational institutions.

The IGP said that the emergency calls received on the IGP Complaint helpline 1787 should be immediately transferred to the circle officer concerned, who should talk to the citizen and ensure immediate action and provide relief to him.

The IGP said that delays in resolving complaints received at the IGP Office would not be tolerated and the AIG Complaints should make the monitoring process more robust and effective.

He said that special attention should be paid to CCTV monitoring in front desks, lock-ups and SHOs rooms and departmental action should be taken against any violation of the SOPs by the police officers and personnel during the monitoring.

He directed DIG IT Waqas Nazir that the scope of service centres should be expanded further with the establishment of service centres after every 50-km across the province.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Circle Peru Women Top

Recent Stories

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strateg ..

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strategic vision that targets welfare ..

37 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial i ..

CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial institutions on transaction mon ..

37 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

1 hour ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

1 hour ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.