IGP orders new app to digitally monitor FIR registration process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Monday ordered for developing a new app for digital monitoring of all stages of a case, from application receipt to the FIR [first information report] registration at the front desk in which the time of application and registration of case could be seen.

He said that such app would help take action against the perpetrators of delay in processing as departmental and legal proceedings against them could be expedited.

The IGP said that the new citizen centric policing and monitoring system should be launched as soon as possible as a pilot project from Kasur district and the system equipped with new features would be developed by Additional IG Investigation, DIG IT and DPO Kasur together.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on citizen-centric policing, crime report registration and monitoring system at the Central Police Office here.

He said that after receiving the application for robbery, burglary and theft, those responsible for delay in registration of cases should be held accountable while Additional IG Investigation should brief about the progress made in software for provision to regional monitoring units by April 1.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar, while briefing the meeting about the pilot project launched for improvement of new citizen-centric policing and monitoring system, said that there was increasing reliance on efficient use of information technology to make police working more efficient and transparent.

The focus was on ensuring effective monitoring of each case as well as close monitoring so that crime could be eradicated in accordance with the modern policing system.

A feature has been created in the monitoring system to get feedback from citizens about the first responder, he added.

Additional IG Safe Cities Rao Sardar, Additional IG Training, Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Elite Police Force, Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other senior officers were also present.