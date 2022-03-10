IGP orders plan for crime prevention in Lahore

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that measures should be taken under short- and long-term plan for protection of life and property and controlling crime in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that measures should be taken under short- and long-term plan for protection of life and property and controlling crime in Lahore.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of Lahore Police Operations and Investigation Wing here on Thursday.

The IGP directed the CIA Lahore to do a better job in eradicating organised crime and rooting out professional criminals. He stressed quick completion of investigation and punishment meted out to the accused. He ordered for making the patrolling plan for prevention of street-crimes more effective and increase the number of patrolling teams, adding that anti-vehicle lifting wing (AVLS) should be further strengthened to prevent theft of motorcycle, rickshaw and vehicle.

The IGP ordered that intelligence-based operations should be launched against bike and car thief gangs in Lahore and action be taken under zero tolerance on one wheeling, kite-flying, jubilant firing.

He directed the Lahore Police to undertake profiling of land-grabbing groups occupying the property of citizens and the property of overseas Pakistanis. He also said that special plan should be formulated against the land grabbing mafia, in collaboration with the police, finance department, district administration, LDA and other agencies.

The IGP said that the ongoing operations and awareness campaign against drug use and sale should be intensified and no effort should be spared to eradicate the evil.

During the meeting, DIG Investigation Lahore gave a briefing on further improvement of the Investigation Wing.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that short courses and modern facilities would be provided to enhance the capacity of investigating officers.

The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Investigation, Additional IG Operations, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Investigation Lahore, SSP Operations and SSP Investigation.