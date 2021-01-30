IGP orders police officials to visit ailing cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officers to visit ailing cops of their respective divisions and boost their morale during treatment period.

The IGP himself set example in this regard and visited the house of an injured Sub-Inspector Rafique and presented him flowers bouquet. He also expressed well wishes for him and prayed for his early recovery.

Following his directions, DIG (Security) Waqar Uddin Syed visited house of DSP (Security) Bashir Ahmed Niazi and inquired about his health.

SSP (Security) Naveed Atif also accompanied DIG (Security) during this visit. They presented him flowers bouquet and prayed for his early recovery.

Likewise, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar visited PIMS hospital and inquired health of Constable Inam Ullah.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed along with other officials visited Military Hospital and inquired health of Inspector Mohi Uddin suffering from coronavirus.

SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq visited house of COVID-19 patient Sub-Inspector Najeeb Ullah and inquired about his health.

AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman visited house of Head Constable Amjad and inquired about his health.

SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab and SP (Aiwan-e-Saddar) Sardar Ghulam Mustafa visited ailing Constable Adil Mehmud and Head Constable Muhammad Aashiq respectively to inquire about their health. Both officers prayed for their early recovery.

The IGP said that he was proud of officials and jawans of the police force and committed to stand with them shoulder by shoulder in difficult time. He said that ailing policemen would never feel them alone and every possible health treatment to be provided to them.

He directed all officials to immediately visit their cops in case of listening about any disease or difficulty to them.