IGP orders posting, transfers of four senior police officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday notified posting and transfers of four senior police officers including CCPO Peshawar.

A notification issued here said that CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar, PSP, BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Commandant FRP, KP.

He was replaced by a BS-19 PSP RPO Bannu Region Qasim Ali Khan as CCPO Peshawar.

Similarly, awaiting posting at CPO Hassan Raza Khan PSP, BS-20 has been posted as DIG CTF, EU CTD, KP while replacing BS-19 PSP officer Imran Shahid who has been posted as RPO, Bannu Region.