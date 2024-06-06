IGP Orders Posting, Transfers Of Four Senior Police Officers
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Thursday notified posting and transfers of four senior police officers including CCPO Peshawar.
A notification issued here said that CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar, PSP, BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Commandant FRP, KP.
He was replaced by a BS-19 PSP RPO Bannu Region Qasim Ali Khan as CCPO Peshawar.
Similarly, awaiting posting at CPO Hassan Raza Khan PSP, BS-20 has been posted as DIG CTF, EU CTD, KP while replacing BS-19 PSP officer Imran Shahid who has been posted as RPO, Bannu Region.
