IGP Orders Preparing Lists Of Land-grabbing Mafia In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

IGP orders preparing lists of land-grabbing mafia in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that lists should be prepared with full details for an operation against land mafia, occupying public and private lands and properties across the province.

The lists should include the Names, data and other details of serving or retired officers and influential persons who provide support to the land mafia from their social positions and powers for occupying government, commercial and residential lands, he added.

Names of their associates, identity card numbers, criminal records, full address, apparent occupation/ livelihood, phone numbers, support groups and the lands or properties occupied by them should be mentioned in these lists, the IGP said.

All these details should be sent to Central Police Office by Wednesday, October 28, he said and added that these instructions had been forwarded to the Additional IG Special Branch and all regional police officers (RPOs) of the province, including capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The letter, issued on October 22, instructed all command officers in the province to use only reliable information to encircle active groups and criminals occupying public and private lands and property across the province.

