IGP orders profiling of criminal gangs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered immediate profiling of gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, kidnapping-for-ransom, murder and other organised crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered immediate profiling of gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, kidnapping-for-ransom, murder and other organised crimes.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office on Thursday to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for elimination of organised crimes and arrest of dangerous gangs. He said all possible resources including modern technology should be used for arresting criminals gangs.

The meeting reviewed short- and long-term action plan against organised criminal gangs.

The IGP assigned a special task to supervisory officers to stamp out organised crime from Lahore.

The IGP stressed inter-district coordination for the arrest of organised gangs in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana and Okara districts adjoining Lahore should be further improved and the Safe City Authority, Special Branch and Investigation should coordinate and take effective measures to round them up.

Additional IG Investigation Munir Ahmed Sheikh, MD Safe City Kamran Khan and supervisory officers of Lahore Police participated while DPOs of Rawalpindi, Okara and Kasur part.