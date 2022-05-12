UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Profiling Of Criminal Gangs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 07:02 PM

IGP orders profiling of criminal gangs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered immediate profiling of gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, kidnapping-for-ransom, murder and other organised crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered immediate profiling of gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, kidnapping-for-ransom, murder and other organised crimes.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office on Thursday to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for elimination of organised crimes and arrest of dangerous gangs. He said all possible resources including modern technology should be used for arresting criminals gangs.

The meeting reviewed short- and long-term action plan against organised criminal gangs.

The IGP assigned a special task to supervisory officers to stamp out organised crime from Lahore.

The IGP stressed inter-district coordination for the arrest of organised gangs in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana and Okara districts adjoining Lahore should be further improved and the Safe City Authority, Special Branch and Investigation should coordinate and take effective measures to round them up.

Additional IG Investigation Munir Ahmed Sheikh, MD Safe City Kamran Khan and supervisory officers of Lahore Police participated while DPOs of Rawalpindi, Okara and Kasur part.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Technology Punjab Robbery Kasur Okara Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at W ..

Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at WUM

2 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Su ..

German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Support on NATO Path - Governmen ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian ..

US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian-Made Military Equipment - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 41,831 citizens get relief through Police Khidmat ..

41,831 citizens get relief through Police Khidmat Markaz

2 minutes ago
 Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'w ..

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

2 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace pr ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace president's brother

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.