IGP orders registration of FIRs against motorbikes, vehicles lifting

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to must lodge FIRs against motorbikes and vehicles lifting even if a complainant expresses no interest in lodging an FIR and to send the FIR at his/her home

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh , Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to must lodge FIRs against motorbikes and vehicles lifting even if a complainant expresses no interest in lodging an FIR and to send the FIR at his/her home.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, which held to review law and order situation of the megalopolis, IGP ordered to initiate crackdowns in the markets regarding stolen motorbikes, vehicles, auto-parts and mobile phones, said a statement.

The meeting approved the change of name of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to Anti-Vehicle Crime Unit (AVCU). Workforce for AVCU has been increased.

The Sindh Police Chief said to register FIRs against every major and minor crimes.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam directed all the Deputy IGPs, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure deployment of their squads at check-posts for an hour.