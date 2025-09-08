Open Menu

IGP Orders Restructuring Of Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 11:55 PM

IGP orders restructuring of Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced the restructuring of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), a sub-unit of the CIA, to curb rising incidents of vehicle theft and snatching across the province

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office on Monday, the IGP directed that AVLC staff be deployed along with Highway Patrol teams at three entry/exit points in Karachi and four in interior Sindh, according to a news release.

He also ordered Additional IGP Karachi and DIGP Establishment to immediately provide manpower for the unit.

The IGP said SPs of Sindh Police Highway Patrol Hyderabad and Sukkur will also be given additional charge of SP AVLC, while coordination between AVLC and Highway Patrol will be strengthened.

During the briefing, AVLC officials shared that the unit, established in 2001, has investigated major gangs involved in vehicle theft and smuggling.

However, they highlighted the need for young personnel, experienced officers, and upgraded technology to deal with evolving criminal tactics.

Additional IG Karachi noted that two-thirds of crimes in the city are linked to vehicle theft and snatching, stressing the importance of reorganizing the unit to help curb street crime. CPLC Chief also underlined the need for separate investigation officers for large and small vehicles and assured joint efforts with AVLC for recovery operations.

The IGP announced that AVLC staff would be exempted from emergency duties, rewarded for recoveries, and held accountable for negligence. He also emphasized the integration of technology with manpower and outlined short, medium, and long-term plans to strengthen the investigation wing with new ASIs.

A follow-up report on the implementation of these decisions will be presented in the next meeting.

