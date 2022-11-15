UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Revamping Of CIA Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered to revamp of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police to ensure the speedy disposal of cases professionally and purely on merit.

According to the police source, the IGP directed that the investigation of cases with the investigation wing and homicide unit should be completed at the earliest and their challans to be submitted to relevant courts at the earliest.

He said that the Islamabad police chief has also directed all investigation officers to continue to probe the cases along with the law and order duties. He also ordered the investigation officers to improve their performance and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that investigation of the cases may be changed twice. For the first time, the investigation of the case would be changed by the board headed by SSP Investigation, while the board under the supervision of AIG Investigation will have the authority to change the investigation a second time if the complainant is not satisfied with it.

In addition, the source said that Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has been also directed to take strict measures to tackle car theft crime in the city and ensure the arrest of the culprits involved in it.

The IGP Islamabad said that the revamping of the CIA would help in carrying out a quality investigation into cases and bring the entire investigation process to par with international standards.

Pakistan

