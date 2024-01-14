IGP Orders Safe City Project Completion On Urgent Basis
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has ordered for completing the safe city project on urgent basis.
During his visit to Faisalabad here on Sunday, he went to Police Lines where he reviewed the safe city project while Managing Director (MD) Safe City Project DIG Ahsan Younus was also present.
The IGP appreciated the safe city project and directed the departments concerned to accelerate work for completion of the project on war-footing. He said that safe city project would play a pivotal role in providing fully safe and secured atmosphere to people of Faisalabad and it was the first and foremost duty of the police also.
Later, the IGP also visited People’s Colony police station, which was reconstructed under the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) project and made it most beautiful police station of the city.
He said that the police stations were being converted on special initiative protocol so as to make their service delivery better and easiest. Such steps would further be taken to provide maximum facilities to visitors at police stations, he added.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and others were also present on the occasion.
