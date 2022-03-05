UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Security Alert Across Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:55 PM

IGP orders security alert across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Saturday issued orders for putting security at high alert across the province.

He directed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officer (DPOs) of the province to enhance security of sensitive places and especially minority communities' worship places. He said search, sweep and intelligence-based operations should be intensified while the check-in process should be made effective on entrance and exit points of districts and provincial routes.

the IGP said that patrolling time of other patrol forces including Dolphin, PRU should be increased and the checking process should be made more efficient.

He said that security arrangements of Pak Australia cricket series should be improved further and supervisory officers should monitor security arrangements and traffic management by going into the field.

He said that more than 4,500 security personnel were available in Rawalpindi for the cricket series, security teams were taking steps for players as well as cricket fans. He said that police, special branches, CTDs and sensitive institutions are working together and no effort would be spared to protect people's lives and properties.

