IGP orders security for Chehlum, Data urs & Zimbabwe cricket series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the best arrangements would be made for security of processions and majalis in all districts of the province with an effective use of available resources and modern technology in connection with observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He issued these instructions to all the command officers of the province during a video link conference, participated by the capital city police officer (CCPO), regional police officers (RPOs), and district police officers (DPOs) at the Central Police Office on Friday.

The IGP said the officers should go in the field themselves and continue inspecting the security arrangements. He said that snipers should be deployed on the rooftops of buildings situated near the majalis venues and the procession routes. No mourner should be allowed to enter the procession without checking with metal detectors, walk-through gates and body-search, the IGP said.

He said that under the comprehensive strategy for the security of devotees on the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh , senior officers should formulate security plans under personal supervision and traffic management with security arrangements during Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema.

He said that preparations should be started for the security arrangements for the scheduled Pak-Zimbabwe cricket series in Multan and Rawalpindi so that the process of revival of international cricket in Pakistan could be further strengthened and the spectators could fully enjoy the cricket matches.

The IGP Punjab commended DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan over his excellent performance and also appreciated the performance of RPOs and DPOs of Okara, Lodhran, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

The IGP was briefed that 393 processions and 697 Majalis would be held across the province on the occasion of Imam Hussain's Chehlum. For their security, more than 35,000 police officers, 4010 police national volunteers and 8,657 volunteers would perform security duties including 349 gazetted officers.Other personnel including 631 inspectors, 1,755 sub-inspectors, 2,646 ASIs, 2,245 head constables and 26,838 constables will be involved while 300 walk-through gates, 7,000 metal detectors and 2,251 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed for protection of mourners.