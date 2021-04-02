UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Security Of Churches On Easter

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday said that all available resources should be used for making security arrangements at the Christian worship places on the occasion of Easter.

He was speaking to the regional police officers (RPOs) at a video-link conference at the Central Police Office here.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, walk-through gates and metal detectors must be used for ensuring security of sensitive churches on the special day of the Christian community, he said and called for increased patrol of Dolphins, PRU and other patrolling forces in the areas of sensitive churches. He said the supervisory officers should themselves go in the field to check the security arrangements as well as implementation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The IGP directed all police officers and personnel to strictly follow the coronavirus-related SOPs for their own safety as well as protection of their families and other citizens.

He said that despite serious threats, posed by coronavirus, the police force was busy day and night for protection of lives and properties of people. He advised all police officers to use face-masks and sanitize their hands during police stations and field duties. He said that all possible support should be provided to the district administration and other agencies for implementation of the corona-related SOPs, issued for restaurants, parks, markets and shopping malls.

All RPOs briefed the IGP about prevention of corona and implementation of government directives.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.

