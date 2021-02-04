UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Setting Up Investigation Support Units At All SP Investigation Offices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (TGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has ordered for setting up Investigation Support Units at the SP Investigation Offices in all districts to improve the investigation matters.

He gave these instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting about improvement of investigation matters at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

He said the staff deployed at the Investigation Support Units would assist in the investigation process and provide all possible information to the investigation officers, in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that timely sending of evidence to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) is one of the basic duties of the investigating officers. In case of any negligence and delay in sending of the evidence to the PFSA, both the investigation officer and supervisory officers would be held accountable.

He said the performance regarding the investigation would be reviewed in the monthly video-link meeting, which would be attended by the regional police officer, (RPOs), district police officer (DPOs) and superintendents of police (SPs) Investigation of each district.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed told the meeting that the Regional Monitoring Unit had been activated as a pilot project in Lahore to monitor the investigation matters. In the light of the feedback, received in Lahore, the Regional Monitoring Units in other districts would be improved further. DIG Hussain Habib Imtiaz Gul, along with a delegation of the Justice System Support Programme (JSSP) members, was also present.

