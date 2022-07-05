UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Special Branch To Play Effective Role For Ensuring Security On Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday ordered to assign special responsibilities to plain clothed personnel of police for security purposes on Eid-ul-Azha.

Chairing a high level meeting regarding law and order situation in the province, the IGP ordered to ensure the police special branch in arresting suspects involved in crimes such as lifting or snatching of motorcycles, cars, house robberies, street crimes and others, according to a spokesman for Sindh IGP.

He said exemplary punishments to the drug peddlers and drug cartels be ensured through effective investigations.

Ghulam Nabi Memon asked the officers and personnel to join their duties timely.

FIRs must be registered free of charge and SHOs be issued show cause notices over any delaying tactics in registration of FIRs. Registration of false FIRs should be abolished. Otherwise, legal action should be taken against the plaintiff and the registering police officer.

The Sindh police chief strictly instructed to eliminate organized crimes and police station beat culture.

He said the role of police in the local body election was commendable. Except for a few areas, no untoward incident occurred in any area. The security should be made more high alert and exceptional in the second phase of local body elections keeping in view the past experiences.

