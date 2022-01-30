UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Special Measures To Maintain Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 08:30 PM

IGP orders special measures to maintain traffic flow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the traffic police personnel are ensuring compliance with traffic rules and prevention of accidents in all districts of Punjab.

IG Punjab has directed DIG Traffic Punjab to formulate a traffic management plan under a comprehensive strategy to maintain traffic flow on highways across the province and prevent accidents.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that smooth flow of traffic in other major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan should be ensured in all cases and strict enforcement of traffic rules should be carried out across the province.

IG Punjab said that accidents could be reduced by providing awareness to the people about traffic rules.

Rao Sardar said that violators of one-wheeling, one-way and other traffic rules were not entitled to any concession while action should be expedited against vehicles emitting massive smoke on roads.

Punjab Police spokesperson has also released a detailed report on challans for violating traffic rules across the province last year.

As per the details, a total of 2716983 challan tickets were issued in Punjab in the year 2021 for violation of traffic rules.

Whereas 556656 challans were issued for driving without license, 415834 challans were issued for driving without registration, 42239 challans were issued for driving without route permit, 16574 challans were issued for driving without fitness certificate, 411163 challans were issued for vehicles with overloading, 43249 challans were issued for overloading passenger vehicles, 520337 challans were issued for driving on wrong side of highways, 46699 challans were issued for use of pressure horn.

Meanwhile, 133484 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic signals. Whereas 126251 challans were issued for reckless and dangerous driving, 100845 challans were issued for speeding while violating the prescribed limit, 128842 challans were issued for violation of restricted areas and working hours while 174810 challans were issued for violation of zebra crossing, line and lane system.

Spokesperson Punjab police said that on the direction of IG Punjab, awareness campaign on traffic rules, prevention of accidents and easy acquisition of license would be continued.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Gujranwala All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

19 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>