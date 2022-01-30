IGP orders special measures to maintain traffic flow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the traffic police personnel are ensuring compliance with traffic rules and prevention of accidents in all districts of Punjab.

IG Punjab has directed DIG Traffic Punjab to formulate a traffic management plan under a comprehensive strategy to maintain traffic flow on highways across the province and prevent accidents.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that smooth flow of traffic in other major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan should be ensured in all cases and strict enforcement of traffic rules should be carried out across the province.

IG Punjab said that accidents could be reduced by providing awareness to the people about traffic rules.

Rao Sardar said that violators of one-wheeling, one-way and other traffic rules were not entitled to any concession while action should be expedited against vehicles emitting massive smoke on roads.

Punjab Police spokesperson has also released a detailed report on challans for violating traffic rules across the province last year.

As per the details, a total of 2716983 challan tickets were issued in Punjab in the year 2021 for violation of traffic rules.

Whereas 556656 challans were issued for driving without license, 415834 challans were issued for driving without registration, 42239 challans were issued for driving without route permit, 16574 challans were issued for driving without fitness certificate, 411163 challans were issued for vehicles with overloading, 43249 challans were issued for overloading passenger vehicles, 520337 challans were issued for driving on wrong side of highways, 46699 challans were issued for use of pressure horn.

Meanwhile, 133484 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic signals. Whereas 126251 challans were issued for reckless and dangerous driving, 100845 challans were issued for speeding while violating the prescribed limit, 128842 challans were issued for violation of restricted areas and working hours while 174810 challans were issued for violation of zebra crossing, line and lane system.

Spokesperson Punjab police said that on the direction of IG Punjab, awareness campaign on traffic rules, prevention of accidents and easy acquisition of license would be continued.