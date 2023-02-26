IGP orders speeding up action against hardened criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in all districts of the province, countermeasures should be sped up to prevent robbery, dacoity, kidnapping for ransom, murder and other serious crimes.

While presiding over a video-link conference at the Central Police Office here, he emphasised that hardened and professional criminals should be arrested and punished. He directed that RPOs, CPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown on organised groups involved in serious crimes and eliminate dangerous groups through targeted operations. Dr Usman Anwar said that operations should be accelerated to eliminate drugs, especially ICE (Meth) and sheesha, and other modern and dangerous drugs from across the province. He stressed immediate arrest and punishment of anti-social suspect implicated in the heinous business around educational institutions and hostels.

The IGP Punjab said the antisocial elements who tempt young generation towards drug-addiction did not deserve any sympathy.

Dr Usman Anwar said that those responsible for the delay in police action on incidents of violence, abuse and harassment against children and women should prepare themselves for strict action.

The IG Punjab directed that in the investigation of rape cases, focus should be on forensic evidence and modern methods of investigation and there should be no delay in taking strict legal action against the hardened and professional criminals, he asserted.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the operations against production, sale and use of metallic string and kites should be sped up throughout the province and no effort should be spared to punish those who cause danger to human lives through the dangerous game.

The IG Punjab reviewed the crime situation in different regions and the performance of police teams.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that along with the PSL security, special attention should be paid to the offices and residences and personal security of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors.

RPOs of different regions, DPOs and SSPs investigation participated through video-link.