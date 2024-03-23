IGP orders speeding up crackdown on kite-flying activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all supervisory officers to speed up measures to prevent kite flying.

He directed that CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs should ensure implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act. He ordered to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite flying, sellers and manufacturers of metallic strings. He ordered to accelerate an indiscriminate action against the accused involved in manufacturing, sale and use of metallic string and kites.

A Punjab Police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 39 people were arrested and 38 cases registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province.

761 kites, 57 metallic string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He further said that in the crackdown that has been ongoing since February 26 across the province, 2257 cases have been registered against kite flyers and 2411 people have been detained. 44001 kites, 2027 metallic strings were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that elements involved in online business of kites and metallic strings should also be brought to justice.