Open Menu

IGP Orders Speeding Up Crackdown On Kite-flying Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

IGP orders speeding up crackdown on kite-flying activities

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all supervisory officers to speed up measures to prevent kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all supervisory officers to speed up measures to prevent kite flying.

He directed that CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs should ensure implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act. He ordered to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite flying, sellers and manufacturers of metallic strings. He ordered to accelerate an indiscriminate action against the accused involved in manufacturing, sale and use of metallic string and kites.

A Punjab Police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 39 people were arrested and 38 cases registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province.

761 kites, 57 metallic string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He further said that in the crackdown that has been ongoing since February 26 across the province, 2257 cases have been registered against kite flyers and 2411 people have been detained. 44001 kites, 2027 metallic strings were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that elements involved in online business of kites and metallic strings should also be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab Sale February All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

12 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

7 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

7 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: ..

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

57 seconds ago
 WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water ..

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan