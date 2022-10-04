UrduPoint.com

IGP Orders Speeding Up Crackdown On Organised Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Tuesday ordered for speeding up crackdown on organised crime in Sheikhupura region

While presiding over a meeting of Sheikhupura region police officials at Chhanga Manga Rest House, and later talking to the media, he said that the police officers should personally go to the field and evaluate performance of the force and the crime control measures. He said that strict legal action should be taken under zero tolerance in cases of violence, abduction and rape of children and women and operations should be conducted on a daily basis to bring the accused involved in the heinous drug trade to justice.

The IGP said that the recruitment process was being accelerated to meet the shortage of personnel in the Sheikhupura region.

He said that other concrete steps were being taken to lower the crime rate, including improving the investigation and making the patrolling system more efficient.

Faisal Shahkar said that efforts were being made to arrest the accused in Patoki rape case.

RPO Dr. Inam Waheed, DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf and other officers welcomed the IG Punjab. The IGP attended the martyrs' memorial, laid flowers and offered Fateha for higher ranks of martyrs.

He inaugurated the new building of Police Station City and Sadar Chunian. He also met families of police martyrs at Chhanga Manga Rest House.

