IGP Orders Stern Action Over Kite Flying, One-wheeling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan Saturday issued orders to make the ongoing crackdown on kite-flying and one-wheeling more effective

He said that strict action should be taken against kite-flying and one-wheeling on weekends, especially at night and law-breakers should be brought to book.

He assigned Lahore police the task of cracking down on violators. He said that special attention should be paid to kite flying as well as one wheeling in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities.

The IGP said that those involved in these dangerous activities do not deserve any sympathy as they endanger their lives as well as other innocent citizens.

He requested the citizens to contact at 15 in case of information of kite flying and one wheeling so that no one could escape legal actions.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that operations of Punjab Police against kite flying and one wheeling are under way in the province and this year 8378 cases have been registered against kite flying and one wheeling and 8872 persons have been arrested. While 700,509 kites and 18,077 pulleys have been recovered. The spokesperson said that 7538 cases were registered against kite-flyers across the province, 7952 persons were arrested and 840 cases against one-wheelers were registered across the province and 920 persons were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 2082 cases of kite flying were registered in Lahore and 2146 persons were arrested and 22140 kites and 2876 pulleys were recovered in Lahore. Punjab police will continue crackdown against manufacture and sale of metallic strings and kites whereas the youth involved in one wheeling will also not get any leniency, the spokesperson added.

